JONESBORO — The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood. Donors of all blood types are needed.
The Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand.
In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10 percent while hospital demand continues to outpace donations.
As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets through Sept. 30 will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut via email.
To schedule an appointment to give blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood drives include:
Tuesday – 1:30-5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 113 N. Main St., Harrisburg.
Sept. 13 – 1:30-5:30 p.m., Rector Community Center, 740 E. Ninth St.
Sept. 14 – 1-5 p.m., Hardy Civic Center, 301 E. Main St., Hardy and 1:30-5:30 p.m., Church of God of Prophecy, 3128 Arkansas 115 North, Pocahontas.
