POCAHONTAS — The Northeast Arkansas Intermodal, Randolph County Chamber of Commerce and Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will co-host a free regional job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at in the Randolph County Development Center at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas.
The event will give job seekers access to more than 400 available jobs in Northeast Arkansas.
Both entry-level and skilled positions will be available in fields such as healthcare, manufacturing and law enforcement. Several second-chance employers will also be in attendance. Full-, part-time and seasonal positions will be available.
In addition to local employers, the Arkansas Department of Workforce Mobile Center will be available to help job seekers with resume building, skill testing and other services.
The New York Institute of Technology Delta Caravan will also be on-site to distribute free COVID-19 vaccines for community members.
Representatives from Black River Technical College will also be available to help job seekers sign up for classes.
Employers interested in participating should contact their local chamber office to sign up. A digital form is also located on the NEA Intermodal Facebook page.
Job seekers should come prepared to the job fair with copies of their resume, references and identification.
Contact Graycen Bigger at graycen@neaintermodal.com with additional questions.
