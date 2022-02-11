BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Regions Bank has announced the launch of its annual Riding Forward Scholarship Contest, now in its 11th year.
The contest invites students to celebrate inspirational Black Americans by creating essays describing how their contributions have made a positive impact in various communities or around the world.
Essays can focus on any Black American who has inspired the applicant, from well-known, high-profile figures to relatives, educators or other community members who have served as an inspiration in the student’s life.
“We know investments in today’s students drive change for tomorrow,” said Abbas Merchant, head of corporate marketing for Regions Bank. “Through the Regions Riding Forward Scholarship Contest, we can provide opportunities for these future leaders while honoring Black Americans who have made a difference in our communities.”
While 2022 marks the 11th year for the contest, it is the first year to include a video component.
Applicants can choose to submit either a 500-word or less written essay or a three-minute or less video essay.
High school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores and juniors who are residents of or are currently enrolled in an accredited college in one of the 15 states that have Regions Bank full-service branches may apply.
High school and college winners will be selected from both the written and video categories.
Further, the amount of scholarships awarded this year will be doubled when compared to the amount of scholarships awarded annually in previous years.
Thirty scholarships of $5,000 each will go to high school winners and 30 awards of $3,500 will go to college students. Each group will be divided into 15 scholarships for written and 15 for video essays.
An independent selection committee will judge the submissions and select the winners.
Applications are currently being accepted, and the window for applications will remain open through March 31.
For official rules, entry details and eligibility requirements, visit www.regions. com/ridingforward.
