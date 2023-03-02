BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Regions Bank is now accepting applications for its annual Riding Forward Scholarship Contest, which celebrates Black History Month. The contest is now in its 12th year and has awarded more than $1.2 million since its inception.

The contest is open to high school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores and juniors who are residents of or are currently enrolled in accredited colleges in the 15 states that have Regions full-service branches. No purchase or banking relationship is required. Applications must be submitted by March 31.