BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Regions Bank is now accepting applications for its annual Riding Forward Scholarship Contest, which celebrates Black History Month. The contest is now in its 12th year and has awarded more than $1.2 million since its inception.
The contest is open to high school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores and juniors who are residents of or are currently enrolled in accredited colleges in the 15 states that have Regions full-service branches. No purchase or banking relationship is required. Applications must be submitted by March 31.
A total of 60 scholarships will be awarded, consisting of 30 high school and 30 college student awards.
Each applicant must submit a 500-word or less written essay or a three-minute or less video essay that addresses how a Black American individual has inspired changes in the applicant’s life and that discusses the contributions of that Black American individual. Each group, high school and college, will be awarded 15 scholarships for written essays and 15 scholarships for video essays.
An independent selection committee will judge the submissions and select the winners.
Scholarships for high school winners are $2,500 each and $1,750 each for winners who are currently enrolled in college.
For official rules, complete entry details and eligibility requirements, visit www.regions.com/ ridingforward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.