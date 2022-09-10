JONESBORO — On Sept. 24, the NEA Baptist medical campus will be the site for the 14th Annual ShareHope Walk of Remembrance. This event is for anyone who has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss, as well as a way for family and friends to remember the babies who have gone too soon.
Registration for the event is free and available online at www.neabaptist foundation.org.
On-site registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m. on the clinic side of the NEA Baptist medical campus, located at 4802 E. Johnson Ave., with a memorial service beginning at 9 a.m., and the one-mile memorial walk following. The walk ends in the prayer garden at NEA Baptist.
Families may purchase memorial yard signs to be displayed during the event along the route of the Memorial Mile Walk. The yard signs are $20 each and can be purchased at on-site registration. Participants will be able to personalize the signs with their baby’s name, as well as any other information they would like to include.
The event will also feature family activities and a ceremonial bubble release.
Anyone who has ever experienced the loss of a baby as a parent, family member, friend or support system is encouraged to attend. For more information, contact June Copenhaver at june. copenhaver@bmhcc.org or call 870-936-8400.
