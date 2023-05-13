JONESBORO — KLEK’s 6th annual Juneteenth in Jonesboro celebration will be a 4-day event beginning June 15 and going through the official Juneteenth holiday on June 19. All events are free to the public.
This year’s celebration is dedicated to Qubilah Jones, who died Dec. 31, 2022. Jones was a longtime host of KLEK’s “Community Conversations” and the visionary for the Juneteenth in Jonesboro Celebration which won the Betty T. Sloan Promotional Award from the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce for promoting the city of Jonesboro in a positive light. Registration for the Juneteenth Parade, scheduled for 11 a.m. June 17, is now available with standard registration open until May 20. Registration is $37 for floats and vehicles. Walking units and marching bands will receive a $35 discount.
Commented