JONESBORO — The fourth-annual Northeast Arkansas Diversity Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9 at the Cooper Alumni Center, 2600 Alumni Blvd., on the campus of Arkansas State University.
St. Bernards Healthcare; the Arkansas State University Division of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement; and the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State are collaborating to lead the event, which aims to help businesses and organizations develop and create more inclusive workplaces.
The conference theme is “Courageous Conversations for Social Action.” It will offer tools to assist with the advancement of DEI within organizations through courageous dialogue and communication.
Kristie Tobias will serve as the keynote speaker of this year’s event. Tobias is a professional certified change management and diversity, equity, and inclusion consultant, national speaker and author with a background in human resources and organizational development at Huron Consulting Group. She has close to 20 years of consulting and leadership experience.
The event will also include a presession for individuals at the beginning and intermediate levels who want to engage in conversations about everyday DEI issues and work through DEI case studies. The preconference will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 8 via Zoom and will prepare individuals to engage on a deeper level during the conference.
Registration is $40, or $50 if applying for continuing education unit credit, and is due by 5 p.m. Monday. Registration may be made online at bit.ly/42L9B1j.
For more information, contact Casey Pearce of NYITCOM at A-State at cpearce@nyit.edu or 870-972-2656.
