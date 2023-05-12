JONESBORO — The fourth-annual Northeast Arkansas Diversity Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9 at the Cooper Alumni Center, 2600 Alumni Blvd., on the campus of Arkansas State University.

St. Bernards Healthcare; the Arkansas State University Division of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement; and the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State are collaborating to lead the event, which aims to help businesses and organizations develop and create more inclusive workplaces.