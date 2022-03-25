PIGGOTT — The 2022 Piggott Heritage Car Show and Cruise is slated for May 20-22.
Early entry fee is $25 through April 15, then will increase to $35 through the day of the show.
There is also a Saturday-only rate of $20, which does not include some amenities.
T-shirts are also on sale at:
- The Piggott Area Chamber of Commerce
- The depot building
- Front Porch Flea Market
- Piggott City Market.
For 2022, the event schedule will include an afternoon meal for participants and a lip-sync contest on the evening of May 20.
An all-day show and shine will be May 21 in Heritage Park on the west edge of town with a cruise through town that evening.
Live music and entertainment will be featured on the downtown court square that evening after the cruise.
The show will wrap up May 22 with an awards breakfast.
Additional information is available on the car show Facebook page at Piggott Heritage Car Show or by calling 870 598-3167 or 870 324-3270.
