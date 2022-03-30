LITTLE ROCK — Registration is now open for the 2022 Arkansas Rural Development Summit, the state’s annual event for anyone interested in improving the quality of life in Arkansas’ rural communities. This year’s summit will be held May 12 at the Statehouse Convention Center, 101 E. Markham St.
The Rural Development Summit is a partnership between the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Division of Rural Services and the Arkansas Rural Development Commission.
During the summit, participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the programs and services available through AEDC.
Events will include two breakout sessions, a hosted legislative committee meeting, and the annual Governor’s Award Luncheon where grants will be awarded to communities throughout Arkansas.
In addition, a joint reception will be held the evening before the summit at 5:30 p.m. at the Statehouse Convention Center. The reception will also include attendees from the state’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Matchmaking event, which will be May 11.
Attendees who register before April 28 can take advantage of the early-bird rate of $75 per attendee. For those who register after April 28, summit fees are $100 per attendee. Exhibit space is $200 and provides two complimentary registrations.
Registration fees cover all summit materials as well as entertainment activities and lunch. Cancellations will be subject to a 50-percent charge.
