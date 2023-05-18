JONESBORO — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will offer several opportunities in June for small businesses to learn about starting and growing a business. Sessions will include opportunities for businesses to meet with an ASBTDC business consultant.
The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs including business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion marketing, and profitability.
Scheduled sessions with ASBTDC consultants are:
June 6 – Robert Bahn, an ASBTDC business consultant, will lead a class, “Financing Your Small Business,” at the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce, 300 W. Court St.
June 7 – Bahn will lead a class, “Start Your Small Business Now,” at the MB Ainley Community Center, 538 E. Elm St. in Corning.
June 8 – Bahn will lead “Financing Your Small Business” at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, 109 S.W. Front St. in Walnut Ridge.
June 20 – Bahn will lead “Financing Your Small Business” also at the MB Ainley Community Center in Corning.
June 21 – Bahn will lead “Start Your Small Business Now” at Arkansas Northeastern College, 2501 S. Davidson St. in Blytheville.
June 21 – Laura Miller, director of ASBTDC, will lead “Financing Your Small Business” at the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, 409 Vine St.
June 22 – Miller will lead “Financing Your Small Business” at the Spring River Innovation Hub, 7 Cherokee Village Mall in Cherokee Village.
June 22 – Bahn will lead “Financing Your Small Business” from 10 a.m. to noon at the Arkansas State University-Newport Sims-Talbot Adult Education Center, 212 S. Melton Ave. in Trumann.
All classes will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Counseling sessions will follow each class from 1 to 3 p.m. There is no charge for the training events or counseling sessions, but registration is required. Call 870-972-3517 to register.
