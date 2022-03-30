JONESBORO — Michael Reinschmidt has been named director of the Arkansas State University Museum, Provost Alan Utter announced Tuesday in a press release.
Recommended by the search committee to succeed long-time retiring director Marti Allen, Reinschmidt begins as museum director on April 11.
“We are extremely pleased that Dr. Reinschmidt has accepted the offer to take over the stewardship of our A-State Museum,” Utter said. “Our museum has become such an important part of our local community, having an individual with such a rich background in the management and nurturing of significant history and cultural museums was very important in our selection process.”
Reinschmidt joins A-State from dual positions of adjunct faculty in museum studies at the University of Oklahoma, Norman, and health promotional education at OU’s Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.
He most recently directed the Kauffman Museum at Bethel College in Kansas, 2018-20. For seven years prior to joining the Kauffman, Reinschmidt was the administrator of the Tohono O’odham Nation Cultural Center and Museum in Topawa, Ariz.
“We were fortunate to have had a very qualified and extremely strong field of finalist candidates,” Jeff Bailey, director of the Dean B. Ellis Library at A-State and chair of the search committee said. “Dr. Reinschmidt’s academic-based approach to leadership and his many years of leading museums that focused on history and culture, particularly indigenous communities, greatly impressed the committee.”
Apart from his diverse background as a museum director, Reinschmidt has global experience in anthropological research, teaching social sciences, and testing museum decolonization trends on actual shop floors at the peripheries of the mainstream museum world.
This specialization started to shape up when he became the first curator of the Korean American Museum in Los Angeles, which since has evolved into the Korean American National Museum.
Reinschmidt earned his Ph.D. at the University of Göttingen in Germany.
