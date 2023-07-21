PARAGOULD — Overnight lane closures are planned on U.S. 49 through Paragould beginning Monday.
Lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 21, 2023 @ 12:07 pm
PARAGOULD — Overnight lane closures are planned on U.S. 49 through Paragould beginning Monday.
Lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
Crews will begin paving at the intersection of 49 and Country Club Road and will end at the intersection of 49 and Arkansas 358 East. The project is expected to last four to five weeks.
One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction while work is being conducted.
Traffic will be controlled with the use of cones and signage.
Additional travel information can be found at www.idrivearkansas.com or www.ardot.gov.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.