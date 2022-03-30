LITTLE ROCK — Current high school juniors graduating in 2023 are eligible to apply for and win up to $18,000 in scholarship funding towards higher education.
The deadline to apply is April 15.
Arkansas Rice’s “Rice Reps” is a five-month program to help educate students about the rice industry and equip them to act as advocates in their communities and on social media.
Once accepted into the program, Reps actively participate in activities from May through September designed to teach students about rice farming and the importance of the Arkansas rice industry at home and abroad. They are also asked to attend four different exclusive, on-site experiences during the program to better understand the reach of rice in Arkansas.
In August, near the end of their commitment, Reps are asked to fill out a scholarship form, which makes them eligible for one of 10 scholarships. Winners will be awarded and recognized at a final reception, in September.
For more detailed information or to apply online, complete the application visit www.arkansasrice.org/rice-reps.
