JONESBORO — The Board of Ridgefield Christian School has announced the appointment of Dr. Bryan Easley as Ridgefield Christian School’s next Head of School.
Easley was selected from a pool of candidates in a national search process led by Jason Carson, a school consultant who has been working with the RCS board for the last two years. Easley will officially assume leadership on July 1.
In addition to more than 20 years of experience in educational, organizational and ministry leadership, Easley has a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting and media from Asbury University (Ky.), a Master of Divinity from Wesley Biblical Seminary (Jackson, Miss.), and a Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership from Regent University (Va.).
Easley most recently has been Head of School at Midland Valley Christian Academy in South Carolina. He previously served as an administrator at Rejoice Christian Schools in Owasso, Okla., as well as in various educational executive leadership roles in Christian higher education.
“Dr. Easley brings not only experience in Christian education, but a passion for God’s kingdom through Christian education,” Jeff Armstrong, RCS Board Chairman said in a press release. “By raising our children with a Christian worldview and standing firm on biblical principles, we have an opportunity to make a positive impact for eternity. We are excited to see what God has in store for our area with Dr. Easley leading our mission at Ridgefield Christian.”
