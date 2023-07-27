JONESBORO — Dr. Steven Riley has been selected to serve as interim director of bands at Arkansas State University.
“It is incredibly exciting and humbling to be trusted with the leadership of the A-State bands this academic year. The support from colleagues and students in this appointment has been wonderful, and it reflects the incredible team atmosphere of our entire Music Department. It truly is an opportunity of a lifetime,” Riley said in the announcement.
Riley has served as the assistant director of bands and director of athletic bands for the past several years, beginning at A-State in 2018. Riley said he is eagerly anticipating the start of the season.
“The first noticeable change will be the new look of the Sound of the Natural State. Our students and I are incredibly excited to reveal the new uniforms in Centennial Bank Stadium on game days,” said Riley.
He is also looking forward to working with the different facets of the band.
“The A-State Bands will continue all the wonderful concerts, performances and events that bring students and our community to campus including our Band Day, Alumni Band, the A-State Open, the Mid-South Honor Band and our Young Musicians Workshop,” Riley said.
In his time at A-State, Riley has had many accomplishments including leading the Sound of the Natural State in bowl game performances in 2018 and 2019. He also collaborated with the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home and Arkansas Heritage Sites in a halftime show celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Johnny Cash Heritage Festival.
Riley succeeds Dr. Timothy Oliver, who has accepted an appointment at the University of Mississippi.
Lauren Schack Clark, interim chair of the Department of Music, said it was decided that Riley will be a great fit for the position.
“He is extremely knowledgeable about our programs, students, faculty, staff and procedures,” Clark observed.
“We are currently searching for an interim associate director of bands and coordinator of music education, who will start in August. We hope to search for candidates for more permanent positions this fall,” she added.
