JONESBORO — Ritter Communications recently announced that Jeff Flowers has been hired as vice president of carrier and wholesale services.
In his role, Flowers has end-to-end responsibility for all carrier relations and wholesale activities, managing carrier sales contracts, providing strategic oversight and overseeing budgeting and forecasting for Ritter Communications Wholesale division. He is also responsible for originating new business while overseeing product and service proposals.
“With our recent growth as a company, our work has never been more meaningful as we continue to expand our footprint across the mid-south and connect more communities with the highest quality telecom services,” Alan Morse, president and CEO of Ritter Communications said in a press release. “Jeff’s addition to our team helps ensure that our wholesale and carrier clients understand Ritter Communications uncompromising standards of service and makes the overall customer experience effortless and positive.”
Flowers brings 25 years of experience in the telecom industry to Ritter Communications. He joins Ritter Communications after nine years serving in a variety of positions with a telecom company based in Little Rock, most recently as vice president of the company’s Wholesale Division.
“Ritter Communication is proud to offer customized solutions to wholesale customers across the Mid-South with over 3,400 miles of fiber, Kyle Keith, senior vice president and general manager of enterprise, wholesale and cloud stated in the release.
“Jeff’s experience and expertise will ensure that our services continue to exceed customer expectations and we stand out as a provider of choice.”
Ritter Communications is a regional telecommunications provider, headquartered in Jonesboro, Arkansas serving more than 112 communities in the region across four states with a full suite of communications services.
