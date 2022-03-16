JONESBORO — Ritter Communications has been awarded eight rural broadband installation grants by the Arkansas Legislative Council totaling approximately $44 million.
These resources, made available through the Arkansas Rural Connect program and funded by the American Rescue Plan, help finance projects that improve high-speed broadband internet access for more Arkansans.
The addition of these eight grants to the previously awarded grants brings the total amount awarded to Ritter Communications to $67 million to date.
“Ritter Communications has become a trusted leader in getting and keeping Arkansans connected to each other and to essential services,” Ritter Communications CEO Alan Morse said in a press release. “We were pleased to partner with local Arkansas communities to jointly apply for these grants, and we appreciate the confidence the State of Arkansas has placed in us to bring these projects to fruition.”
“We are eager to help these communities and the State bridge the digital divide and bring state-of-the-art broadband services to business and residents there,” he added.
The eight ARC grant areas awarded are:
Cross County Crowley’s Ridge – $3,180,100
Cross County West – $4,257,650
Jefferson County Northeast – $4,263,828
Jefferson County Northwest – $11,305,061
Pope Appleton/Hector/Scottsville – $5,665,012
Pope Southwest – $7,053,243
St. Francis County North Central – $4,311,437
St. Francis County Northwest – $3,296,875
Ritter Communications will contribute additional funding to ensure ubiquitous network coverage and to fund final connections to customers’ homes and businesses.
