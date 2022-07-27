Ritter Communications awards $50,000 to St. Bernards

Representatives of Ritter Communications and The Ernest and Anna Ritter Family Endowment recently presented $50,000 to members of St. Bernards Foundation and St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. Pictured (from left) are Susan Christian, Ritter Communications; Ritter Arnold, Earnest and Anna Ritter Family Endowment Philanthropy Committee; Brandon Lawshe, Ritter Agribusiness; Bill Harrison, Earnest and Anna Ritter Family Endowment Philanthropy Committee; Dana Lands, St. Bernards Medical Center; Rojia Williams, E. Ritter & Co.; Kila Owens-Montgomery, St. Bernards Foundation; Maura Ashton and Bytha Mills, both E. Ritter & Co.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Ritter Communications and The Ernest and Anna Ritter Family Endowment recently donated $50,000 to the St. Bernards Foundation in Jonesboro to help support healthcare needs in the local community.

“Ritter Communications is honored to support St. Bernards in their goal of purchasing this life-saving equipment,” Susan Christian, vice president of marketing and federal advocacy for Ritter Communications said in the press release. “Their commitment to providing exceptional healthcare to Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri has been a pillar for the growth of the area.”

