JONESBORO — Ritter Communications has announced that the company will provide free internet service to the new RightFiber WiFi Park in Newport. Once construction on the park reaches completion, residents will be able to visit the park to access free high-speed wireless internet for their personal use.
The Newport Economic Development Commission is spearheading the project in conjunction with the Southwest Planning and Development District with funding recently granted by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
“We saw a real need within our community arise, and we’ve been amazed at the support we’ve received in addressing it,” NEDC Director Jon Chadwell said. “With the help of Ritter Communications, we’re creating the infrastructure that will ensure our citizens have remote access to high-quality wireless internet in a safe outdoor environment should another event similar to the pandemic occur.”
The idea for the park was born out of the pandemic, according to Chadwell, who recalls witnessing local students and residents struggling to complete their classwork or business online because of a lack of accessibility to reliable high-speed internet during the onset of COVID-19 when public buildings were either closing or restricting access.
“Ritter Communications is proud to partner with the Newport community in providing unique and creative solutions that support broader access to essential tools and connectivity,” Ritter Communications President and CEO Alan Morse said. “This park will help ensure the residents and businesses of Newport are able to reliably access high-quality internet and stay connected.”
Ritter was first approached about the project by the city’s mayor and the Newport Chamber after the company announced in April plans to expand its industry-leading RightFiber services to the Newport community.
“Through the expansion of our residential fiber network to serve all neighborhoods within Newport, plus ensuring all eligible households are aware of discounts on internet service available through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program and now this community WiFi park, we hope to cover all the bases to bridge the digital divide in the community,” Morse added.
“I’m thankful for the vision and leadership of the NEDC and for partners like Ritter Communications who are helping to lift up and improve our community. This collaboration demonstrates the remarkable achievements that can result from a well-suited public-private partnership that focuses on solving a problem,” Newport Mayor David Stewart said.
The park features 41 regular parking spots, four handicap parking spaces, four shaded picnic table areas and free WiFi. It takes the place of a formerly underutilized lot located adjacent to the community library. The park’s WiFi services are essentially an extension of the library’s public WiFi network.
Ritter has also been awarded a $3.8 million grant from the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund-American Rescue Plan to bring high-speed 100-percent fiber internet services to communities in western Shelby County.
