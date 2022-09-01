The Craighead County Highway Department will close County Road 608 between County Road 607 and 621 from 8 a.m. Tuesday until the end of day Sept. 20 or until the work is completed. The highway department will be repairing a bridge.
Detour signs will be posted to alert the public and motorists are asked to use caution in the area. Commuters should allow for additional travel time. A notice for the road closure will be on www.craigheadcounty.org on the road department’s page under the heading Road/Bridge Closures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.