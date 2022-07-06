JONESBORO — The Craighead County Highway Department will be asphalting the road shoulder on Rogers Chapel Road (Craighead 905) beginning Monday, from the city limits to Craighead 928.
Weather permitting, the work should take approximately one month.
One-lane-only signs will be posted to alert the public. Motorists are asked to use caution driving in the area and allow additional travel time to adjust for the lane closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.