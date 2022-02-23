Rogers named CFO of Allen Engineering

PARAGOULD — Alan Rogers recently accepted the role of chief financial officer at Allen Engineering Corporation.
Allen President and CEO Jay Allen announced the Rogers appointment as the new and first-ever CFO of the corporation in a press release after the company’s January board meeting.
Rogers joined AEC in December of ’21 and will be responsible for the accounting, information technology, human resource and administration functions of the company. Rogers will report to the President and CEO.
Alan was born and raised in Paragould, earned two degrees from Harding University and is a certified public accountant.
Rogers has 10 years of experience in public accounting and is a past president of the Northeast Arkansas Society of CPAs.
