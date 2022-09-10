Rotary Centennial Park Celebration planned for Sept. 17

Sisters Indi (front) and Aria Phillips share a ride on a tire swing in June at Rotary Centennial Park in Jonesboro. A free celebration of the park, which is located inside Craighead Forest Park will take place from 8 a.m. till noon Sept. 17.

 Courtesy of Joey Glaub

JONESBORO — A free celebration of the impact that Rotary Centennial Park, which contains the city’s first handicapped-accessible playground, has had on the community is scheduled for 8 a.m. till noon at Access 6 in Craighead Forest Park, 4910 S. Culberhouse Road.

Jonesboro’s three Rotary Clubs, the city of Jonesboro and numerous corporate and individual sponsors cooperated to create the park that opened in 2005 to provide children of all abilities an accessible place for outdoor play and to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of Rotary International.