Rotary Centennial Park Celebration planned for Sept. 17

JONESBORO — A free celebration of the impact that Rotary Centennial Park, which contains the city’s first handicapped-accessible playground, has had on the community is scheduled for 8 a.m. till noon at Access 6 in Craighead Forest Park, 4910 S. Culberhouse Road.
Jonesboro’s three Rotary Clubs, the city of Jonesboro and numerous corporate and individual sponsors cooperated to create the park that opened in 2005 to provide children of all abilities an accessible place for outdoor play and to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of Rotary International.
The event will feature inflatables from Hijinx and a chance to visit the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Bookmobile.
Local and State dignitaries will be in attendance, as well as Rotarians from both Jonesboro Rotary Clubs.
At 9 a.m. St. Bernards Health and Wellness will host a fun run/walk around the 2.4-mile chat trail overlooking Craighead Forest Lake. Registration is only required for those who would like a goodie bag. T-shirts can be purchased for $20. Online registration can be made at bit.ly/3xx5ucn through Monday. On-site registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m.
From 10 a.m. to noon, there will be free hot dogs and drinks from the Jonesboro Radio Group’s Big Family Grill and dessert from Andy’s Frozen Custard.
