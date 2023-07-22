Rotary Club of Jonesboro recognizes members

Several members of the Rotary Club of Jonesboro were recognized July 11 for perfect attendance during the 2022-23 year.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — The Rotary Club of Jonesboro celebrated a successful year and initiated new club officers on July 11.

Past-president Will Branch highlighted a few of the club’s accomplishments over the last 12 months and the club presented Dr. Ruth Hawkins with the Service Above Self Award, an award given to Rotarians who demonstrate their commitment to helping others by volunteering their time and talents.