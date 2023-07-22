Rotary Club of Jonesboro recognizes members

JONESBORO — The Rotary Club of Jonesboro celebrated a successful year and initiated new club officers on July 11.
Past-president Will Branch highlighted a few of the club’s accomplishments over the last 12 months and the club presented Dr. Ruth Hawkins with the Service Above Self Award, an award given to Rotarians who demonstrate their commitment to helping others by volunteering their time and talents.
Jill Clogston was given the Rotarian of the Year Award, given to a member who promotes Rotary through their actions and involvements and makes significant contributions to the mission and operation of their club.
Also recognized were several members who had perfect attendance during the 2022-23 year including Brenda Fasulo (26 years of perfect attendance), Al Poston (23 years of perfect attendance), Marie-Jose Patton, Lisa Golden, Jeremy Colton, Chad Chadwick, Nancy Elphingstone, Hawkins, Dana Kennedy, Brock Wooldridge, Mark Morrow and Will Branch.
President Erika Chudy announced the incoming club officers, committee chairs and board of directors.
Club officers are President-elect Jennifer Hannah, President-nominee Chad Chadwick, Treasurer Jeremy Watson, and Secretary Dana Kennedy.
Committee chairs include Clogston, program and membership committee; Hannah, public image committee; Chadwick, community service committee; Hawkins, rotary foundation committee; Bonnie May, vocational services and hospitality committee; and Morrow, youth services committee.
Club directors are Jarrett Free, Dr. Steve Leslie, Skip Smith, Christie Mink, Wooldridge, Colton, Barbara Widner, Alicia Dyer and Glenn Lovett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.