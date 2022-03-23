FORREST CITY — Providing small and emerging business owners with the skills, tools and contacts needed to create and grow their enterprises and better engage in job creation activities are the goals of THE 2022 Eastern Arkansas Rural Business Development Conference to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. via Zoom AND with a limited in-person audience on April 1 in Forrest City.
In-person participation will be limited to 40, including presenters at the Forrest City Civic Center, 1335 N. Washington St.
Funded by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, Eastern Arkansas Enterprise Community, USDA Rural Development and Arkansas Human Development Corporation, the conference, with a theme of “Innovative Approaches To Obtain Economic Growth For Sustainable Rural Communities” will bring together approximately 20 private, quasi-state, state, federal, nonprofit and national organizations.
COVID-19 measures will be required which include social distancing, temperature checks, masks and release forms.
Topics will include building effective partnerships, securing capital, personal finance, developing business plans, selling goods and services to the government, and how to acquire the many services offered by the ASBTDC to start and grow a business.
Breakfast with the Lenders Roundtable will begin at 8:30 a.m. where conference participants will network with local, regional and statewide lenders.
Anthony Young, president of Southern Bancorp Community Partners, will be the luncheon speaker.
There is no charge to participate in the event but registration is required by calling Arkansas Human Development Corporation at 800-482-7641 or visiting bit.ly/3njgrcd.
