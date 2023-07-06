LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge has reappointed D. Chris Gardner of Jonesboro to the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission to serve on an investigation panel effective July 1. Gardner will replace Fort Smith attorney Rex Terry, who is term-limited and will serve a six-year term on the Commission ending June 30, 2029.
Gardner currently serves as a member of the JDDC Hearing Panel where he was appointed in 2017.
“Chris has served the commission honorably over the past six years, and I am pleased he will continue his public service in this new role,” Rutledge said in the announcement. “He has proven he can provide competent, fair and unbiased judgment when considering matters brought before the commission. I would also like to thank Rex Terry who has honorably served on the commission in this role since 2011.”
“I am very grateful to Lt. Gov. Rutledge for the opportunity to continue my service with the Commission and to fulfill our joint commitment to its important mission of enforcing judicial ethics and ensuring that every Arkansan has access to a fair, unbiased, and competent judiciary,” Gardner said.
Gardner is originally from Paragould and graduated from Greene County Tech High School.
He received his Bachelor of Arts from Arkansas State University and his Juris Doctorate from the William H. Bowen School of Law, University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
He is the founding member of Gardner Milner, PLLC of Jonesboro.
In 2015, Gardner was appointed by then Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission.
He also served three times as a special associate justice to the Arkansas Supreme Court.
