LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge has reappointed D. Chris Gardner of Jonesboro to the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission to serve on an investigation panel effective July 1. Gardner will replace Fort Smith attorney Rex Terry, who is term-limited and will serve a six-year term on the Commission ending June 30, 2029.

Gardner currently serves as a member of the JDDC Hearing Panel where he was appointed in 2017.