JONESBORO — Matt Modelevsky, president of Arkansas Revolution Futbol Club in Jonesboro, has announced that Daniel Ryan has accepted the position of full-time director of operations for the organization.
Ryan is a native of Jonesboro and a graduate of Jonesboro High School.
According to the announcement, after graduating college at Central Connecticut State University, Ryan has pursued his lifelong passion for the game of soccer by developing soccer players and programs.
Ryan’s experience includes 1v.1 training, coaching clinics, player clinics, developing player and coach standards, programming content and coaching teams from a recreational level to competitive soccer. Most recently, he has developed soccer programs for the city of Marlboro, Mass.
Daniel will begin work this April.
