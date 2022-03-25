Sō Percussion to perform at Fowler Center

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center will present So Percussion in concert at 7 p.m. April 2 in Riceland Hall, 201 Olympic Drive. The concert is part of Fowler Center’s performing arts series.
According to the announcement, “So Percussion has for 20 years redefined chamber music for the 21st century.”
Their repertoire includes an array of collaborations in classical music, pop, indie rock, contemporary dance and theater.
The group is also recognized for its work in education and the communities where they perform, such as a special opportunity for A-State music students.
The group will be working directly with associate professor of music Craig Collison and students in his percussion studio for a two-day intensive workshop following which A-State students will perform a new piece with the group during the concert.
“The percussion students at Arkansas State University are very excited about performing side-by-side with one of the premier percussion ensembles in the world,” Collison said. “They will be performing on an exciting communal-type composition by Jason Treuting called, ‘Go Placid With Haste.’ The piece can be performed with a variety of percussion and non-percussion instruments.”
Underscoring the importance of the educational opportunities, Garry Holstein, Fowler Center director stated, “We are excited to be able to bring a group of this caliber to the region. I am particularly excited to offer students the chance to not only learn from but also perform with these amazing artists. I am grateful to Mr. Collison for facilitating this opportunity for our A-State community.”
Members of So Percussion also are devoted to a range of programs that advance goals and projects in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.
Fowler Center will follow safe-seating guidelines. Tickets, ranging from $18 to $33, are available through the A-State Box Office, astate.edu/tickets.
For more details about this performance, contact Fowler Center at 870-972-3687.
