LITTLE ROCK — The Commissioner of State Lands Office will begin auctions this year with a major change. Effective July 1, owners of delinquent parcels will not be able to redeem parcels sold at a tax-delinquent auction.

In past years, the owner had 10 business days to redeem a parcel sold at auction. That is no longer the case: Act 241 eliminates the post-auction redemption period. Owners wishing to redeem parcels must do so no later than 4 p.m. the last business day before the sale date. Auction sales are final.