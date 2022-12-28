JONESBORO — New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday this year so most city and county offices will celebrate the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. In Clay County and the cities of Corning and Piggott, offices will be closed both Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday.
Most cities will see no change to their residential garbage pickup, but there will be a few exceptions.
In Jonesboro, where city sanitation will still be running behind because of the Christmas holiday, the Friday, Dec. 30 route will not be collected until Tuesday, Jan. 3. On Jan. 4, the Monday and Tuesday routes for that week will be collected. Tuesday’s route will be finished with Wednesday’s route Jan. 5, Thursday’s route will run Jan. 6, Friday’s route will run Jan. 9, Monday and Tuesday’s routes will run Jan. 10, with Tuesday’s route to be finished Jan. 11 with Wednesday’s route. A normal schedule will resume Jan 12.
For recycling, the city will collect the Monday, Jan. 2 and Tuesday, Jan. 3 routes on Jan. 3 with any residual Tuesday recyclables being collected with Wednesday’s route Jan. 4.
In the cities of Harrisburg and Newport, the Monday residential garbage route will be run Tuesday and Tuesday’s route will be run Wednesday.
In Trumann, Manila and Pocahontas, Monday’s and Tuesday’s routes will be run together on Tuesday.
The U.S. Postal Service, federal court and Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration will be closed Jan. 2. The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be closed Jan. 1-2.
