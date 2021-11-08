JONESBORO — Veterans Day is Thursday and, with few exceptions city, county, state and federal offices in the area will be closed.
Those exceptions include city offices in Osceola and Hardy, which will be open, and city offices in Manila, which will be closed Friday instead of Thursday.
City residential garbage collection will be affected in a number of locations.
In Jonesboro, Thursday’s route will be run Friday, Friday’s will be run Monday and Monday and Tuesday’s will be run Tuesday.
In Paragould, Marked Tree, Hoxie and Newport both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s routes will run Wednesday.
In Walnut Ridge, Pocahontas and Wynne, both Thursday’s and Friday’s routes will run Friday.
There will be no changes in city sanitation routes for Trumann and Manila, or for customers of Shelton Sanitation or Waste Connections.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be open on Veterans Day.
