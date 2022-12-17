The Crowley Ridge Chapter of the Arkansas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution recently held its annual Christmas meal and awards ceremony. During the event, Greg Hogue, state vice president of the society, presented local chapter member Danny Honnoll with the society’s Service to Veteran’s medal for his years of service to the veterans of Northeast Arkansas.
Honnoll, a longtime member of the local chapter, was recognized for his many years of work planning and assisting with various veteran activities including Memorial Day Services and Veterans Day Parades, as well as his publications honoring local veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.