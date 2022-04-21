JONESBORO — A number of family events are scheduled Saturday at Arkansas State University in conjunction with the 2:15 Red Wolves Spring Football Game at Centennial Bank Stadium, 2720 A St. Gates will open at 1 p.m., and there is no admission charge.
All tailgate areas will be open, and the Hijinx Kids Zone will be set up in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City on the west side of the stadium from noon to 2 p.m.
A 5K run on campus, conducted by the communications disorders student organization will begin at 8 a.m.
The Bill and Alice Nix Spring Petting Zoo on Aggie Road across from the ASU Regional Farmers Market, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the petting zoo, which only opens twice a year, is free.
Two Saturday appearances of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live are at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fnbarena.com. The trucks will also appear at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Crash Zone Pre-Shows with access to the competition floor will be held two and one-half hours before each performance.
At 5 p.m., the United Voices Gospel Choir will conduct its Spring Worship Service in the Reng Student Union Auditorium, 101 N. Caraway Road.
Track and field events begin will begin at 10 a.m. at the A-State Track Complex located on Red Wolf Trail in the A-State sports and intramural park off Marion Berry Boulevard.
Finally, at 6 p.m., Red Wolves baseball hosts SBC foe Troy for the second game in a conference series at Tomlinson Field, 208 Olympic Drive.
To find listings of more university events or to check for locations, updates or other event details, go to calendar.astate.edu.
For tickets to any A-State events contact the university’s central box office in FNB Arena at 870-972-2781 or online at tickets.astate.edu.
