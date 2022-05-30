MAGNOLIA — Southern Arkansas University has announced that 455 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the spring 2022 semester and have been named to its Dean’s List, while 410 students earned a 4.0 GPA and have been named to its President’s List.
Local students named to the Dean’s List include: Taylor Ivy of Imboden, a senior agriculture (pre-veterinary) major; Allison Neeley of Jonesboro, a senior elementary education (STEM) major; and Jasmine Walton of Newport, a senior elementary education (STEM) major.
Also named to the Dean’s List: Alexandria Brewer of Paragould, a sophomore musical theatre major; and Mallory Landreth of Taylor, a sophomore poultry science major.
Local students named to the President’s List include: Lexy Proffitt of Bono, a senior elementary education (STEM) major; and Madelyn Clack of Jonesboro, a senior game, animation and simulation design major with a minor in theatre.
Also named to the President’s List: Quinn Eakes is a senior computer science (computer game and animation design) major; and Sky Wess of Williford, a senior computer science (computer game and animation design) major.
