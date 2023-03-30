Saylors retires as BRTC campus security supervisor

POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that Campus Security Supervisor Tony Saylors has retired this month after 15 and a half years of service.
“Officer Saylors has provided a consistent presence of safety and security for the BRTC students, staff, and faculty. Tony’s professional demeanor and personality allowed him to appropriately address the law enforcement needs of our campuses. I have truly enjoyed working with Tony and I will miss seeing him patrolling the campus and being an asset to our college community,” Vice President of Academics Brad Baine said in the announcement.
Saylors was a part of the BRTC family whom students, faculty and staff enjoyed seeing on a daily basis.
Dean of Students Dane Dillion, who previously worked as as a campus security officer, said of Saylors, “I thoroughly enjoyed the 6-plus years Tony and I worked together and witnessed his care of and dedication to BRTC students daily. Tony epitomized the campus police officer role. He was relaxed and kind but was keen enough to know when a situation called for a bit more seriousness.
“He balanced those roles perfectly, and I believe that is why he was liked by so many. His presence will be missed, but I am very happy that he will get to spend more time doing the things he loves and spending more time with his family, specifically those grandkids, whom he talked about daily,” Dillion added.
Prior to working at BRTC, Saylors worked as a patrolman and K-9 officer for the Pocahontas Police Department.
