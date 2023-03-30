Saylors retires as BRTC campus security supervisor

Black River Technical College Vice President of Finance and Administration Rhonda Stone presents Campus Security Officer Tony Saylors with a commemorative plaque for his 15 and a half years of service. Saylors retired earlier this month.

 Submitted photo

POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that Campus Security Supervisor Tony Saylors has retired this month after 15 and a half years of service.

“Officer Saylors has provided a consistent presence of safety and security for the BRTC students, staff, and faculty. Tony’s professional demeanor and personality allowed him to appropriately address the law enforcement needs of our campuses. I have truly enjoyed working with Tony and I will miss seeing him patrolling the campus and being an asset to our college community,” Vice President of Academics Brad Baine said in the announcement.