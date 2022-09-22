SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties and neighboring parishes in Louisiana and counties in Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. The deadline to apply is May 15. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Among the primary counties are Clay, Craighead, Cross, Jackson, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp. Neighboring counties include Greene and Mississippi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.