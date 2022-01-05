TRUMANN — The U.S. Small Business Administration and the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center on Wednesday opened an SBA Business Recovery Center in Trumann to provide services to businesses impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred Dec. 10-11.
The center is located at the ASU-Newport Adult Education building, 212 S. Melton Ave., and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays-Fridays.
No appointments are necessary and all services will be provided free of charge.
“Due to the severe property damage and economic losses inflicted on Arkansas businesses, we want to provide every available service to help get them back on their feet,” SBA’s Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West said in a press release.
“The center will provide a one-stop location for businesses to access a variety of specialized help,” she added.
Consultants at the center will provide assistance on a wide variety of matters including assessing business working capital needs, evaluating the business’s strength, cash flow projections, and reviewing options with the business owner to help them evaluate their alternatives.
Businesses of any size and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
These loans cover losses that are not fully covered by insurance or other recoveries.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private, nonprofit organizations of any size. SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.
Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.
The deadline to apply for property damage is Feb. 22, and for economic injury, Sept. 23.
