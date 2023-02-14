LITTLE ROCK — Scholarships are now available for eligible Arkansas students through the Arkansas Community Foundation.
Scholarships are available for both two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs. Each scholarship has its own eligibility criteria. Some scholarships are designated for graduates of a particular high school or those who plan to attend a particular college. Others are based on extracurricular activities or intended college majors.
Scholarships with statewide eligibility include:
Abigail Robertson Scholarship, for female students pursuing a business degree at a college or university in Pulaski County.
Advancing Women in Transportation Scholarship for female students who plan to pursue a career in a transportation-related field in Arkansas.
Anne Pressly Scholarship, for a graduating female high school senior who plans to pursue a career in journalism.
Arkansas Service Memorial Scholarship, for students who are children of Arkansans who lost their life in service in the state, nation or community.
Barbara Mashburn Memorial Scholarship, for a graduate of an Arkansas high school pursuing an education as a vocalist.
EAST Student Scholarship, for a graduating senior who attends any high school with an EAST program.
Elizabeth G. Redman Republican Party of Arkansas Scholarship, for students who are members of or active in the Republican Party of Arkansas.
Herchel and Melba A. Fildes Scholarship, for students studying nursing at Harding University in Searcy or Arkansas State University in Beebe.
Lillian McGillicuddy Republican Party of Arkansas Scholarship, for students who are members of the Arkansas Federation of Young Republicans or are active in the Republican Party of Arkansas.
Marie and Bob Marshall Republican Party of Arkansas Scholarship, for students who are members of or active in the Republican Party of Arkansas.
Merwin T. and Agnes Bowman Nursing Scholarship, for students seeking a Bachelor of Science in Nursing or equivalent degree from a qualified institution.
Poultry Federation Scholarship, for students pursuing a degree related to the poultry industry and attending a school in the University of Arkansas system, Arkansas State University system, Arkansas Tech University or Southern Arkansas University.
Robert P. Atkinson Hospital Leadership and Scholarship, for students pursuing an advanced degree with an emphasis in healthcare and/or hospital administration.
Ryan Mondy D.A.S.H. Memorial Scholarship, for graduating seniors whose lives have been affected by cancer.
To apply, and for more information about these and other scholarships, visit www.arcf.org/apply/ scholarships/. Deadlines for scholarship applications differ and can be found on the application portal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.