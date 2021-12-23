POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College awarded scholarships to a number of students for the 2021-22 school year.
The Keith Ward Memorial FFA Scholarship went to Jordan Brock of Hoxie, currently pursuing a technical certificate in welding. A 2021 graduate of Hoxie High School, she is the daughter of Melissa Brock.
Ashley Croney has accepted the BRTC GED Scholarship. Croney, originally from Ashton, Neb., completed her GED in 2004. She is enrolled in BRTC seeking an associate of general education and plans to continue her education at Arkansas State University. Croney has three sons, Lucas, Gunner and Myles, and one daughter, Jaxcyn.
Lexi Dobbins of Paragould received the Phillip Collins II and Beth Collins-Bagwell Memorial Scholarship. A 2021 graduate of Maynard High School and the daughter of Laura Dobbins of Maynard and Billy Dobbins of Corning, she is currently seeking an associate in general studies.
The John and Wilma Whitlow Scholarship went to Hunter Rickey, a 2021 graduate of Hoxie High School. He is the son of Shawna and Jessie Rickey of O’Kean and is currently enrolled in the automotive service technology program.
Sarah Small of Paragould is the recipient of the Florence Nightingale Scholarship provided by the BRTC nursing faculty and staff to a second-semester nursing student. She is a 2011 graduate of Rector High School, the daughter of Charity Arnold of Rector, and the mother of Rachel and Isaac Small.
Montana Thomason received the $250 BRTC Distance Education Scholarship open to BRTC students who are enrolled in at least one online class for the current semester and who have taken an online class the previous semester. A 2012 graduate of Greene County Tech High School, she is currently seeking a degree in business administration.
The Sylvia Cagle Single Parent Scholarship went to Carmen Weaver of Pocahontas. A 2007 Pocahontas High School graduate and the mother of Cayden and Bailey Weaver and Karleigh and Kyson Roper, she is currently seeking a nursing degree.
