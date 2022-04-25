LITTLE ROCK — Entries are being accepted for the ninth annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest, sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas.
Applicants may be any school, early childhood education facility, or alternative learning environment that had a school garden during the 2021-22 school year or is planning to start a garden in the 2022-23 school year.
Entries for the contest will be accepted through June 5 and the application can be found at bit.ly/3MydXkx.
Winners will be announced in the fall of 2022.
Best Overall School Garden and Champion of School Garden Sustainability will both receive $1000 awards; $500 awards will go for Best Start-up School Garden Proposal, Best Education Based School Garden, Best Harvest Partnership School Garden and Best Community Collaboration School Garden.
More information about the Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest can be found at bit.ly/3vdJ5zZ or by contacting Erica Benoit, Farm to School and Early Childhood Education Program Coordinator, at erica.benoit @agriculture.arkansas.gov.
