BATESVILLE — Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road, will kick off the celebration of its 150th anniversary with ScotsFest, the 42nd Arkansas Scottish Festival and Lyon College Homecoming, from Oct. 14-Oct. 16 on the Batesville campus.
General admission to the festival is free, though some individual and alumni events require a registration fee.
The Arkansas Scottish Festival began in 1979 as a small fair on the campus’ intramural field as a way to pay homage to the Scottish heritage of the college’s Presbyterian founders. According to the college press release, “It has grown into one of the premier festivals in Arkansas and one of the most prominent festivals in the United States for honoring Scottish heritage and traditions.”
This is the second year the festival will be combined with the Lyon College Homecoming.
ScotsFest will feature a variety of activities in celebration of Lyon College’s sesquicentennial, including special musical performances, alumni and friends gatherings, Highland dancing, sheepdog demonstrations, a dog show, children’s activities, a bonniest knees contest, and a feast and ceilidh.
“While every ScotsFest is a great festival, this year represents something special in the life of our community: an opportunity to come together, alumni and friends alike, from every corner of Arkansas and from across the country to celebrate 150 years of history and tradition at Lyon College,” Lyons Vice President for Advancement Dr. David Hutchison said.
“The whole weekend is really a huge kickoff for 10 straight days of special events and activities that showcase our unique story as a pioneer college in the foothills of the Ozarks, our journey to a national liberal arts college today, and looking forward to what great things are in store not just for Lyon College, but for Arkansas.”
The festival begins Oct. 14, with open classes, a president’s reception, alumni awards celebration and social, and the Kilted Mile race/walk at 12th and Main Street in downtown Batesville at 6 p.m. Registration for the race/walk is available at arscottishfest.com.
“This year we will have several pipe bands from around the region and great opening ceremonies with all the favorites: Amazing Grace, Scotland the Brave and others,” Jimmy Bell, director of the Scottish Heritage Program said. “Come see or enter yourself in the heavy athletics. You’ll have an opportunity to throw stones and weights for distance or height and throw some telephone poles.”
Festival gates open at 8 a.m. Oct. 15, with a nod to history and reenactments by MacLachlan’s Jacobite Highlanders and Colonel Munro’s 37th Regiment of Foot, followed by a Highland athletics competition, rocket demonstrations, pipe band exhibitions, Highland dancing, softball alumni game, Black Student Association reunion, homecoming tailgate, a British car show, Li’l Highlanders Fun Zone, Highland dancing, baseball alumni game and a Lyon volleyball game.
There will be a band and clan march-past followed by opening ceremonies at noon with a mass pipe band concert in the Couch Garden. Afternoon activities include a dog show, homecoming pep rally and homecoming football game. A feast and ceilidh begin at 6 p.m., followed by a young alumni social.
Sunday’s lineup includes a Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan worship service at 10 a.m. in the entertainment tent with tea and scones provided, as well as sheepdog demonstrations, Highland dancing and a Bonniest Knees contest. A Club 50 celebration for those who have been alumni for over 50 years is set for noon in the Maxfield Room of Edwards Common, with the class of 1972’s induction into Club 50. The festival closes at 2 p.m.
In conjunction with the sesquicentennial, Founders’ Week celebrations will continue with daily activities the following week and will culminate Oct. 22 with the inauguration of Dr. Melissa Taverner, Lyon College President.
A full schedule of events can be seen at arscottishfest.com. Lyon College Scots football game day ticket information is available at bit.ly/ 3focXnz.
