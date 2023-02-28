SeaPerch Challenge set for UALR Aquatic Center

LITTLE ROCK — The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and Arkansas 4-H will host the 2023 Arkansas SeaPerch Challenge, an underwater robotics competition on Friday at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock Aquatic Center. An estimated 200 students will represent 61 teams from 12 counties at the event.
The SeaPerch is a remotely-operated submersible built from more than three dozen parts. During the contest, teams must navigate their SeaPerch through obstacle courses and complete other tasks. The goal is to ignite students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math.
During this year’s competition, the SeaPerch robots will be used to simulate ocean exploration and mapping.
“Arkansas’ electric cooperatives are dedicated to providing STEM-based educational opportunities for Arkansas’ youth,” Rob Roedel, director of corporate communications for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas said in the announcement. “Our partnership with Arkansas 4-H has resulted in tremendous growth in this program that opens learning paths for the future leaders of our state.”
The winner of the state challenge will advance to the International SeaPerch Challenge to be held May 13 at the University of Maryland.
