SeaPerch Challenge set for UALR Aquatic Center

Students construct a remotely-operated submersible during a SeaPerch Challenge competition. The 2023 event will be held Friday at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock Aquatic Center, hosted by the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and Arkansas 4-H.

LITTLE ROCK — The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and Arkansas 4-H will host the 2023 Arkansas SeaPerch Challenge, an underwater robotics competition on Friday at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock Aquatic Center. An estimated 200 students will represent 61 teams from 12 counties at the event.

The SeaPerch is a remotely-operated submersible built from more than three dozen parts. During the contest, teams must navigate their SeaPerch through obstacle courses and complete other tasks. The goal is to ignite students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math.