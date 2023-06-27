LITTLE ROCK — Outreach staff for Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston will be conducting mobile offices around the state in the coming weeks. These mobile offices will allow citizens to get information about the various services the Secretary of State offers, including voter registration, business services, notary training and more.
“Not everyone can come to Little Rock to access these services. Our staff will help them take care of business where they live,” Thurston said in the announcement. “We want to make doing business with the state as easy as possible,” he added.
