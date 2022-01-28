CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Southeast Missouri State University recently announced those students included on the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2021 fall semester.
Area students included on the president’s list were Layla Bouzihay of Jonesboro, Taylor Engle of Rector and Hannah McGinn of Paragould.
To be included on the president’s list, students must earn at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, complete at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieve no grade below a B and receive no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Madison Larrow of Blytheville and Madison Mason of Manila were included on the dean’s list
Students named to the president’s list earned at least a 4.0 grade point average and completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester.
Those on the dean’s list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
