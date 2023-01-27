SENATH, Mo. — Jan. 29 is a fifth Sunday. That means the churches of Senath will have another singing. The evening will feature music from local churches and include an offering for the benevolence fund of the Senath Ministerial Alliance.
The service will begin at 5 p.m. and be followed by a dinner. This month the host church, Greater Refuge Church, 102 Hope St., will serve chili and stew. Those from other churches should bring salads, desserts, or other sides to share, and each church should bring a couple of musical presentations.
