JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services in partnership with the Arkansas Association of Area Agencies on Aging hosted the 22nd Biennial Silver-Haired Legislative Session on Aug. 17-18 in the Arkansas State Capitol Chamber in Little Rock.

Silver-Haired Legislative sessions serve as an educational process to give older individuals a chance to learn the skills necessary to advocate successfully for legislative changes. Delegates serve as legislators in a non-partisan session by writing, debating and voting on bills addressing issues critical to older Arkansans.