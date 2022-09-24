JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services in partnership with the Arkansas Association of Area Agencies on Aging hosted the 22nd Biennial Silver-Haired Legislative Session on Aug. 17-18 in the Arkansas State Capitol Chamber in Little Rock.
Silver-Haired Legislative sessions serve as an educational process to give older individuals a chance to learn the skills necessary to advocate successfully for legislative changes. Delegates serve as legislators in a non-partisan session by writing, debating and voting on bills addressing issues critical to older Arkansans.
District 59 Rep. Jack Ladyman presided over the 22nd session with the assistance of Finos “Buddy” Johnson, parliamentarian.
Similar to a regular legislative session, the invocation was said by Elbert Bradley, the Presentation of Colors was provided by Civilian Students Training Program Color Guard, the pledge of allegiance was led by Herb Holloway and Louis Hinkle sang the National Anthem.
Welcoming remarks were made by Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Jay Hill, director of DAABHS and Brad Bailey, president, of the Arkansas Association of Area Agencies on Aging.
Barrett Dudley, served as the legislative analyst/reading clerk, reading the bills and resolutions.
Earl Ladyman represented Clay County as a delegate for East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging, sitting in his brother’s House seat.
The group was presented with 19 bills and six resolutions focused on four main areas of concern: increased funding and policy changes for home and community-based services; additional funding for senior center services; tax relief for the elderly; and crimes against the elderly.
Other delegates serving for the EAAAA and their counties were Gloria Curne, Crittenden; Teresa Dallas, Cross; Betty Harpole, Greene; Mike McLeod, Lawrence; Cecilia Baker, Lee; Daryl Johnson, Mississippi; Leroy Williams, Phillips; Winnie Johnson, Poinsett; Mike Dunn, Randolph; and Dotty Varvil, St. Francis. Duane Dutka and Tobey Johnson served as appointees at large.
The next biennial session should be held in 2024.
