JONESBORO — The libraries that make up the Crowley Ridge Regional Library in Craighead and Poinsett counties are celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month throughout September.
Getting a library card is easy and free and can be obtained at any library branch, 203 W. Second St. in Weiner, 200 N. East St. in Harrisburg, 102 Locust St. in Marked Tree, 102 W. State St. in Caraway, 103 S. Edmonds St. in Monette, 106 Cobean Blvd. in Lake City, 401 S. Holman St. in Brookland, or 315 W. Oak Ave. in Jonesboro.
Everyone who signs up for a card in September from any CRRL location will be entered to win a Kindle Fire.
Residents in the service area which includes all of Craighead and most of Poinsett counties will need a photo ID with a current mailing address. Those whose photo IDs do not have current information should bring in a piece of mail that includes their name and correct address.
Having a library card comes with many advantages.
Up to 20 items can be checked out at a time, there is full access to digital resources like eBooks and free music, and cards can be used at any CRRL library location.
