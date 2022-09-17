JONESBORO — The libraries that make up the Crowley Ridge Regional Library in Craighead and Poinsett counties are celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month throughout September.

Getting a library card is easy and free and can be obtained at any library branch, 203 W. Second St. in Weiner, 200 N. East St. in Harrisburg, 102 Locust St. in Marked Tree, 102 W. State St. in Caraway, 103 S. Edmonds St. in Monette, 106 Cobean Blvd. in Lake City, 401 S. Holman St. in Brookland, or 315 W. Oak Ave. in Jonesboro.