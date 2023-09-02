POCAHONTAS — The Black River Technical College Office of Corporate and Community Education has set 9:30 a.m., Sept. 15, as the beginning date for this year’s Serendipity program. Serendipity is a lifelong learning activity for individuals who enjoy reading and talking about books.
Now beginning its 19th year at BRTC, Serendipity offers a chance for adults of all ages to get together in an informal book club setting once a month to discuss contemporary books, including works of all genre.
Books selected for Serendipity are designed to focus on diverse people, places, cultures and ideas, and to stimulate awareness of the shared aspects of the human condition, according to Serendipity instructor, Dr. Jan Ziegler.
“I think there is nothing more valuable we can do to promote health and well-being than to get together with others and share ideas about books we have read,” Ziegler noted. “Many of the books we will be discussing are award-winning and best-selling works of literature, including Pulitzer Prize winners,” she added, “but this is definitely a no-pressure activity. We relate each book’s themes and characters to our own experiences in ways that are fun and provocative even for someone who has not read the book.”
To register for Serendipity or for more information, contact BRTC Corporate and Community Education at 870-248-4180 or pattib@blackrivertech.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.