POCAHONTAS — The Black River Technical College Office of Corporate and Community Education has set 9:30 a.m., Sept. 15, as the beginning date for this year’s Serendipity program. Serendipity is a lifelong learning activity for individuals who enjoy reading and talking about books.

Now beginning its 19th year at BRTC, Serendipity offers a chance for adults of all ages to get together in an informal book club setting once a month to discuss contemporary books, including works of all genre.