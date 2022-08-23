POCAHONTAS — The Black River Technical College Serendipity lifelong learning project will begin Thursday in the Pocahontas room on the BRTC Pocahontas campus.
Serendipity membership is open to anyone who enjoys reading or likes to share ideas or ask questions about books.
The fee is $95 and the group meets every Thursday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. through May 18.
The theme for this year’s book list is “To Seek … Perchance to Find.”
Titles include a blend of fiction and nonfiction.
A special feature this year will be a book written by Pocahontas native Paula Huntley who will be a special guest when her book, “The Hemingway Book Club of Kosovo” is read.
To learn more about Serendipity, including how to register, contact the Office of Corporate and Community Education at 870-248-4181 or visit www. blackrivertech.org.
