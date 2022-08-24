POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced the promotion of several BRTC employees.
Mary Anderson of Pocahontas accepted the position of director of admissions. Anderson earned a Bachelor in Business Administration from Arkansas State University and a Master in Education from Arkansas Tech. She has worked for BRTC for 23 years, most recently as assistant director of admissions.
Misty Bradley of Ravenden was promoted to instructional designer. Bradley earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Williams Baptist College and a Master of Business Administration from ASU. Bradley has worked for BRTC for 15 years and was assistant director of financial aid prior to her promotion.
Dane Dillion of Pocahontas is now director of students. Dillion earned an Associate of Arts and Associate of Applied Science from Black River Technical College and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. He has worked for BRTC for six years as a public safety officer.
Erin Faulkner of Jonesboro accepted the position of phlebotomy director. Faulkner is a graduate of Brookland High School and earned certificates of proficiency in phlebotomy, patient care technician, and certified nursing assistant from ASU Newport. Faulkner has worked for BRTC for a year as a phlebotomy instructor on the Paragould campus.
Neal Harwell of Pocahontas accepted the position of mental health counselor and crisis intervention specialist. Harwell earned a Bachelor in Psychology from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a Master in Clinical Mental Health from Henderson State University. He has worked for BRTC for eight years, previously serving as dean of students.
Jason Linam of Paragould was named dean of nursing and allied health. Linam earned an Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy and Associate of Arts from Black River Technical College and a Bachelor of Science Conferred Health Sciences and a Master of Science Conferred in Management specializing in Healthcare from Southern New Hampshire University. He has worked for BRTC for five years, as the director of respiratory care.
Kelly Williams of Paragould was promoted to skilled trades assistant. Williams is a graduate of Blytheville High School and has worked for BRTC for eight years, previously serving as the BRTC maintenance assistant in Paragould.
Keri Zimmer of Corning accepted the position of instructional technologist. Zimmer attended Arkansas Tech and earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems. She has worked for BRTC since January, previously serving as a support technician for information technology and distance education at the BRTC Paragould campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.